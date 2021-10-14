PennantPark Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of $165 Million 4.00% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $165 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.00% unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on November 1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable; provided that the Notes may be redeemed at par three months prior to their maturity. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per year payable semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning May 1, 2022.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Truist Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, JMP Securities LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of the aggregate principal amount outstanding under its 5.50% Notes due 2024 and the remaining net proceeds to invest in new or existing portfolio companies or for other general corporate or strategic purposes, including repaying amounts outstanding under its other existing indebtedness.

Other Information

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The pricing term sheet, dated October 14, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement, dated October 14, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus, dated January 30, 2020, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of the Company and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.