checkAd

Ortelius Announces Glass Lewis Recommends Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote AGAINST the Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Conversant Capital Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 23:25  |  11   |   |   

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”), which owns approximately 12.7% of the outstanding common stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), today announced Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) recommends that the Company’s stockholders vote AGAINST all of management’s proposals at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021, including the costly, dilutive and poorly-structured amended financing transactions (the “Amended Transactions”) with Conversant Capital (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”). Please note that voting down the Amended Transactions will enable Capital Senior Living’s Board of Directors (the "Board") to finally pursue readily-available financing alternatives being championed by sizable stockholders, such as Ortelius and Invictus Global Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Invictus"). Please visit www.SaveCSU.com for all documents and presentations pertaining to Ortelius’ advocacy on behalf of fellow stockholders.

In its report, Glass Lewis notes:1

  • “On balance, given CSU's improving operational performance and current financial position […] we are less inclined to believe shareholder support for such a large, significantly dilutive, change-of-control financing transaction is warranted at this time.”
  • “We take an even dimmer view of the proposed transaction when we consider the litany of unfavorable terms for existing CSU stockholders, the incentives provided to Conversant, Silk, Arbiter and CSU management, and the language and tactics used by the board in an apparent attempt to coerce shareholders into accepting what we consider to be an objectively bad deal for existing investors.”
  • “[…] we note the proposed transaction was approved by a board and a transaction committee comprised mostly of directors who have been at the Company for at least five years, a span during which the Company's investors have suffered significant value destruction.”
  • “[…] we are reticent to give the directors deference when it comes to their assessment of the Company's financial position, its review of potential value-enhancing/preserving alternatives, or the evaluation and recommendation of such a significant, transformative financing transaction that effectively amounts to a change of control of the Company at a take-under price.”
  • “[…] the amended deal will potentially result in even greater dilution to existing holders and selling more of the Company's stock to Conversant at even lower prices than under the original agreement.”
  • “[…] rather than appealing to the Company's top shareholders simply on the merits of the amended deal terms, it appears the support and participation of Silk and Arbiter were effectively bought through the award of unnecessary fees and unjustified representation on the CSU board, in our view.”
  • “On balance, weighing the foregoing considerations and the salient points made by each of the CSU board and Ortelius in their respective materials […] and our belief that sufficient capital is likely available from other sources on superior terms, we believe CSU shareholders are best served by voting to reject the proposed transaction.”
  • “In our opinion, voting against the transaction with Conversant is unlikely to send the Company down the path of insolvency, but will instead convey shareholder dissatisfaction with an unfavorable financing transaction and express a desire for the board to secure the capital the Company needs on less dilutive and less egregious terms.”

Peter DeSorcy, Managing Member of Ortelius, commented:

Seite 1 von 2
Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ortelius Announces Glass Lewis Recommends Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote AGAINST the Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Conversant Capital Deal Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”), which owns approximately 12.7% of the outstanding common stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrCapital Senior Living Announces September 2021 Occupancy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Capital Senior Living Announces Move to Virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Leading Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Capital Senior Living Shareholders Vote FOR the Amended Transactions With Conversant Capital and All Other Company Proposals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Ortelius Rejects ISS’ Recommendation that Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote for a Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Deal when Superior Financing Alternatives are Readily Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Ortelius Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding its Vehement Opposition to Capital Senior Living's Amended Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Capital Senior Living Enters into Amended and Restated Investment Agreement with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Ortelius Issues Presentation Regarding its Opposition to Capital Senior Living’s Costly, Dilutive and Outsized Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten