Ortelius Announces Glass Lewis Recommends Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote AGAINST the Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Conversant Capital Deal

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”), which owns approximately 12.7% of the outstanding common stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), today announced Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) recommends that the Company’s stockholders vote AGAINST all of management’s proposals at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021, including the costly, dilutive and poorly-structured amended financing transactions (the “Amended Transactions”) with Conversant Capital (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”). Please note that voting down the Amended Transactions will enable Capital Senior Living’s Board of Directors (the "Board") to finally pursue readily-available financing alternatives being championed by sizable stockholders, such as Ortelius and Invictus Global Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Invictus"). Please visit www.SaveCSU.com for all documents and presentations pertaining to Ortelius’ advocacy on behalf of fellow stockholders.

In its report, Glass Lewis notes:1