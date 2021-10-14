Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, November 18, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 8289932. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning November 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to December 2, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8289932.