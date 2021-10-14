checkAd

Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, November 18, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 8289932. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning November 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to December 2, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8289932.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at www.berryglobal.com.

Wertpapier


