Glatfelter Announces Pricing of 4.750% Senior Notes Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (“Glatfelter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it has priced its offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering of the Notes is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions. Each of the Company’s existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantees the Company’s obligations under the Company’s credit facility (“Credit Facility”), which includes the Company’s revolving credit facility and term loan A facility, and/or certain other indebtedness, will guarantee the Notes on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, are expected to be used to pay the purchase price of the acquisition of PMM Holding (Luxembourg) AG (“Jacob Holm”), to repay certain indebtedness of Jacob Holm, to repay outstanding revolving borrowings under the Credit Facility, and to pay estimated fees and expenses.

The Company is making the offering pursuant to certain exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The initial purchasers of the Notes are offering the Notes only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or outside the United States to certain persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

