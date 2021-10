Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

Targa announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, or $0.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021. This cash dividend will be paid November 15, 2021 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares with respect to the third quarter of 2021.

Targa also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the third quarter of 2021. This cash dividend will be paid November 12, 2021 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Additionally, the Company will report its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and will host a live webcast over the internet at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Event Information

Event: Targa Resources Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Presentation

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s3rh8j3u

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets and its operations are essential to the efficient, safe, and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and increasingly to the world. The Company’s assets connect natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) to domestic and international markets with growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating, and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, and purchasing and selling crude oil.