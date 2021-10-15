The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Neuronetics, Inc. (“Neuronetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STIM ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2021, Neuronetics announced preliminary revenue results, expecting “total revenue for the third quarter to be approximately $13.8 million, compared to previously issued guidance of $15.0 million to $16.0 million.” The Company also reduced its full year revenue guidance, expecting between $53.3 million to $54.3 million for fiscal 2021. According to Neuronetics, revenue “came in lower than anticipated primarily due to our new sales team requiring additional time to get to full productivity as a result of extended sales cycles driven in part by the uncertain Covid-19 environment.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.57, or 24.5%, to close at $4.83 per share on October 13, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Neuronetics securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006137/en/