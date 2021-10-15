Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: WIKI) announces that on October 14, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), Feather Company Ltd. (“Feather”) transferred ownership or control or direction over 60,869,560 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) to various third parties for $2,434,782 at a deemed price of $0.04 per share including but not limited to, MMCAP International Inc. SPC (“MMCAP”), who acquired ‎ownership of ‎19,000,000 common shares, each of Parkwood Master Fund Ltd (“Parkwood”) and Samara Master Fund Ltd (“Samara”) each of who acquired 10,750,000 Common Shares and Rocco Meliambro who acquired 7,434,434 Common Shares. A copy of the early warning reports for Feather, MMCAP, Parkwood, Samara and Mr. Meliambro will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR‎.



Immediately prior to the acquisition, Feather owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of 60,869,560 Common Shares of the Company, ‎representing an ‎interest of approximately 42% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Company. As a result of the disposition Feather no longer controlled any Common Shares of the Company.