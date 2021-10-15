François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at the end of the year

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to François Gratton for his many important and strategic contributions over the course of his two decades with TELUS, including nearly seven years as an integral member of our Executive Leadership Team,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “François’ dedicated leadership and passion for his work, his team and the communities he serves are qualities that have characterised his career with TELUS. François has contributed significantly to the progression of our diversified and proven growth strategy, and our team will continue to benefit from his expertise as he assumes the role of non-executive Chair of both our TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture boards.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced that François Gratton, Executive Vice-president, TELUS, and Group President, TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture, will leave his current role to assume the roles of non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture at the end of the year. Throughout his 20 years in key senior leadership roles at TELUS, François has leveraged his tremendous passion for technology, coupled with his talent for bringing innovative solutions to both businesses and consumers, to drive growth within important areas of our company. Notably, Francois has contributed significantly to the strength and advancement of TELUS’ Health and Agriculture businesses, which are delivering strong financial and operating results, and have tremendous prospective growth opportunities, both in Canada and around the world. New presidents of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“I’m honoured and humbled to have worked alongside some of the most innovative minds in the business for 20 years,” said Francois Gratton. “From executive leaders to frontline workers, TELUS team members are among the most creative, brilliant, and resilient people I’ve ever met. Whether in healthcare, agriculture, or communications connectivity, the team’s determination to leverage innovative technology to make the world a better place has inspired me throughout my time at TELUS. I look forward to my ongoing contribution as Chair of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture.”

