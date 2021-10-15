checkAd

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 00:48  |  14   |   |   

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (“Sanaby Health” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol “SANBU” beginning October 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “SANB” and “SANBW”, respectively. The offering is expected to close on or about October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sanaby Health is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Sanaby Health may pursue a business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, Sanaby Health intends to identify promising opportunities in the healthcare industry, with a focus on digital health, life science tools and services, and innovative therapeutics. Sanaby Health is led by healthcare industry veterans Sandra Shpilberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Joing, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, and Timothy Zanni, Chairman of the Board.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets (a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC) is acting as an advisor to the Company on the transaction.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022; Telephone: (212) 593-7555; E-mail: ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (“Sanaby Health” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Technip Energies Awarded India’s Largest PEM Based Hydrogen Project by NTPC
NXP Semiconductors Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Power Electronic Design ...
The Very Good Food Company Launching Pilot Program in China
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...