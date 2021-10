Sensient Technologies Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share, an increase of 5.1% per share. On December 1, 2021, Sensient will pay the cash dividend to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021.

“This increase raises our dividend payments to an annualized payout of $1.64 per share and reflects the ongoing confidence in the future of our business,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “With this increase, our quarterly dividend has risen by 37% over the past five years.”