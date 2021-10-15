checkAd

BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled IoT Devices

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Chief Development Officer Anil Mankar will present “Intelligent Edge AI: The Future is Now” at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021 in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, California, October 20 at 3:10 p.m. PDT.

BrainChip’s presentation is part of the conference’s session “Low-Power Sensing & AI.” As part of the presentation, Mankar will demonstrate real-time use cases and share recent developments of its Akida event domain neural processor. A 10-minute Q&A session will immediately follow the conclusion of his speech.

“We are excited to demonstrate BrainChip’s Akida NPU in action – live at the event. With Akida, advanced neuromorphic computing has arrived and delivers a pathway to new technologies driving the rise of intelligent AI at the Edge and solves problems in machine learning, such as privacy, latency and reliance on the cloud,” said Mankar. “I look forward to sharing how BrainChip’s Akida NPU addresses the demand for ultra-low power and incremental learning, inspired by the biology of human brain processing as part of my presentation at the Linley event.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

For more than a decade, The Linley Group has delivered the industry’s premier processor conferences. The Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021 returns to Santa Clara October 20 and 21, with a virtual event October 27-29 and November 3-5 with live Q&A and breakout sessions. This year’s presentations will address processors and IP cores for AI applications, embedded, data center, automotive and server designs. Additional information about the event is available at https://www.linleygroup.com/events/event.php?num=52

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

