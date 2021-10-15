FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors

FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today announced that it has expanded the size of the Board of Directors and has appointed Alice C. Brennan, Herbert M. Chain, and Dov Glickman to the Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alice Brennan, Herb Chain, and Dov Glickman to the Board. We’ve already been beneficiaries of their intellectual capital—which we’ve always intended to be the core FRMO asset—and look forward to their continued contributions,” stated Murray Stahl, FRMO Corp.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to focus our attention on expanding and integrating a number of our strategic investments that are now approaching critical mass, FRMO Corp. will benefit tremendously from our new Board members’ unique perspectives and extensive experience.”

Alice Brennan has 30 years of experience in M&A, risk management, and corporate governance. She served as the first Chief Compliance Officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and then as the architect of the award-winning enterprise risk management program at Verizon Wireless. She co-led over 25 acquisitions, from due diligence through integration in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for private and public companies. Ms. Brennan is a member of the RENN Fund Board of Directors. She has achieved the National Association of Corporate Directors’ NACD Directorship Certification. She is also certified as an “Advanced Professional Director” by the American College of Corporate Directors, and is a long-time active member of the Society for Corporate Governance. Ms. Brennan holds a Bachelor of Arts from Skidmore College and a Master of Arts in microbiology from Columbia University. She earned her JD at Hofstra Law School.

Herbert M. Chain has four decades of accounting, auditing, financial, business, and risk management experience. A former Senior Audit Partner at Deloitte, Mr. Chain served complex global public and private commercial and financial institutions including investment advisers, ETFs, REITs, physical commodity traders, commodity pools, mutual funds, and investment partnerships. In addition to the FRMO Corp. Board of Directors, he serves on two public fund boards (The RENN Fund and Infusive US Trust) as audit committee chair. He also serves on two not-for-profit boards (Qlarant as director and audit and compliance committee chair, and The Kew-Forest School as treasurer). He was formerly the president and then chair of the Queens Symphony Orchestra. He has achieved the National Association of Corporate Directors’ NACD Directorship Certification and holds the “Private Company Governance” certificate issued by the Private Directors Association. He is also certified as an “Advanced Professional Director” by the American College of Corporate Directors.