Cactus Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (833) 665-0603. International parties may dial (929) 517-0394. The access code is 5080526. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.