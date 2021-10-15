Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,275,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. Sun Country Airlines is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SNCY ) (“Sun Country Airlines”) today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders including members of management (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $32.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Apollo Global Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Siebert Williams Shank and Tribal Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.