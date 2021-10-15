Paragon 28, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,812,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PARAGON. PARAGON’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol “FNA.” The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PARAGON has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,171,875 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as a lead manager. JMP Securities and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers.