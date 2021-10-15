checkAd

Grieg Seafood ASA – Q3 2021 trading update

Grieg Seafoods total harvest volume for the third quarter 2021 was approximately 20 500 tonnes GWT. This excludes volumes from the Shetland operation which is classified as held for sale according to IFRS 5.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for Q3 2021:
Rogaland: 6 300
Finnmark: 9 900
British Columbia: 4 300 

Average regional farming costs per kg for Q3 2021 were approximately:
Rogaland: NOK 46.5
Finnmark: NOK 45.5
British Columbia: CAD 8.5

The complete Q3 2021 report will be released Wednesday 3 November 2021 at 06:00 CET.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 130 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2025. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both and ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.
To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





