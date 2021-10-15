Gurit reports net sales of CHF 360.9 million in the first nine months of 2021

Gurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a decreasing demand and price of balsa, compared to a very strong previous year period. Both the Marine and Industrial markets as well as Aerospace have picked up double digit growth rates in the third quarter compared to prior year.

Composite Materials achieved net sales of CHF 169.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. This is a decrease of -20.0% at constant rates compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower Wind demand and globally reduced volumes and prices in balsa. Sales and profitability were also impacted by delays in the ramp-up of the new Mexican PET extrusion facility. The Marine and Industrial markets have performed strongly and saw double digit growth rates.

Kitting recorded net sales of CHF 138.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. This is a decrease of -21.2% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2020. Kitting net sales were also negatively impacted by the slowdown in wind blade manufacturing as well as lower material pricing. The relocation of the Kitting operation from the U.S. to Mexico has been concluded during the third quarter.