checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Gurit reports net sales of CHF 360.9 million in the first nine months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2021, 06:56  |  18   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Gurit reports net sales of CHF 360.9 million in the first nine months of 2021

15-Oct-2021 / 06:56 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, October 15, 2021 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) reports net sales of CHF 360.9 million for the first nine months of 2021. This is a decline of -17.6% at constant exchange rates or -16.6% in reported CHF versus prior year.

Gurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a decreasing demand and price of balsa, compared to a very strong previous year period. Both the Marine and Industrial markets as well as Aerospace have picked up double digit growth rates in the third quarter compared to prior year.

 

Composite Materials achieved net sales of CHF 169.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. This is a decrease of -20.0% at constant rates compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower Wind demand and globally reduced volumes and prices in balsa. Sales and profitability were also impacted by delays in the ramp-up of the new Mexican PET extrusion facility. The Marine and Industrial markets have performed strongly and saw double digit growth rates.

 

Kitting recorded net sales of CHF 138.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. This is a decrease of -21.2% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2020. Kitting net sales were also negatively impacted by the slowdown in wind blade manufacturing as well as lower material pricing. The relocation of the Kitting operation from the U.S. to Mexico has been concluded during the third quarter.

Seite 1 von 7
Gurit Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Gurit reports net sales of CHF 360.9 million in the first nine months of 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Gurit reports net sales of CHF 360.9 million in the first nine months of 2021 15-Oct-2021 / 06:56 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Transformation der aap geht weiter: Marc Langner verstärkt den Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Order intake up by around 70% to EUR 43.8 million in the third quarter (previous ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrGurit Revenue Below Expectations; Cuts Outlook
PLX AI | Analysen
06:56 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Gurit erzielt in den ersten neun Monaten 2021 einen Nettoumsatz von CHF 360.9 Millionen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs