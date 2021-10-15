checkAd

Prime British Real Estate Firm Expands Into Paris´ Finest Properties Niche

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

The company Aqar Investments, proudly founded by experienced consultant Rashed Alnoaimi takes an important step to further expand its success outside London.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company Aqar Investments, founded in London by the successful Real Estate Consultant Rashed Alnoaimi is opening their Paris venue this next December 6, 2021. The firm is precisely based in Mayfair and specializes in providing high-end international customers a comprehensive set of industry-related services to acquire properties, in an exclusive and turnkey fashion.

Rashed Alnoaimi, Founder & CEO of Aqar Investments

Their success' cornerstone is the superior level of customer service used to cater to their clients along with a professional and deep understanding of the customer's target market. They represent them in front of estate agents, property developers, and every single actor involved in the process of buying or investing in a property, taking care of the entire process in an end-to-end fashion. The firm has been recognized with the best customer service award, handed by London's leading and biggest Real Estate Developer, Barratt.

Aqar has been active in Paris through local business partners for some years. Currently, despite the pandemic, properties in Central Paris are on the rise, which turns the situation into an interesting investment opportunity for international players. That's where Aqar steps in and why they decided to officially launch their Paris venue this upcoming December 2021. The strategy consists in identifying and carefully selecting the best prime residential properties in Paris as well as in France's south. This is going to be topped off by also actively scouting properties that may currently be off-market and attractive for their customer's properties portfolio.

To match their professionalism, the company is also working with independent agents and estate agents to ensure their client's demands are being professionally met down to perfection. Finally, they also have close ties with mortgage brokers and solicitors, a key step to make sure every deal is closed and executed seamlessly.

The true edge Aqar has is its founder, Rashed Alnoaimi. Knowing the Real Estate playfield and seeing firsthand how deals were conducted, he saw an opportunity to up the level of the entire process and experience to a new realm. A realm that international buyers have learned to appreciate. This approach quickly set Aqar apart as one of the best Real Estate consultancy companies.

"We succeeded because we have taken the hassle away from the client. From searching for the property and delivering tailored opportunities based on their profiles. We can basically scan the market based on what the client wants and then we take care of the rest until the deal is closed." said Rashed, Founder & CEO.

About Aqar Investments: Aqar Investments is a London-based Real Estate consultancy firm created by Rashed Alnoaimi. The company specializes in providing international property buyers with a wide array of premium services related to the industry. From searching for premier properties up to securing income properties to file for European citizenship. Their services are granted in a turnkey manner, where they take care of every single step of the process and relieving customers from hassling and tedious paperwork.

Website: https://www.aqarinvestments.com/

Address: 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660892/Aqar_Investments_ceo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime British Real Estate Firm Expands Into Paris´ Finest Properties Niche The company Aqar Investments, proudly founded by experienced consultant Rashed Alnoaimi takes an important step to further expand its success outside London. LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The company Aqar Investments, founded in London by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fimatix completes acquisition of Testing Performance
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
Embracer Group acquires mobile game developer Jufeng Studio and eight mobile titles
Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Market is predicted to accrue Earnings worth 17.2 ...
Draganfly Signs $9 Million Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement with Digital Dream Labs
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2021 Production Results, Details of Earnings ...
VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show
Expandable Polystyrene Market size worth $ 13.05 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Activated Carbon Market worth $8.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI