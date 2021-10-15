checkAd

Bystronic AG: Continued growth in the first nine months of 2021

EQS Group-News: Bystronic AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Bystronic AG: Continued growth in the first nine months of 2021

15.10.2021 / 07:00

Continued growth in the first nine months of 2021

  • Positive market dynamics resulted in sustained high order intake of +61.3%
  • All regions and product categories contributed to sales increase of +15.9%
  • Bystronic confirms guidance for full-year 2021

Key figures - continuing operations
CHF million 9M 2021 9M 2020 in % in % at CER 1
Order intake 864.3 535.8 61.3 61.5
Net sales 656.8 566.8 15.9 15.4

1 at constant exchange rates

Zurich, October 15, 2021 - For the last six consecutive quarters, Bystronic increased the order intake of the continuing operations based on positive momentum in the industry and strong business development. In the first nine months of 2021, order intake grew by 61.3% to CHF 864.3 million and net sales by 15.9% to CHF 656.8 million. All regions and product categories performed well and contributed to growth. In line with the Strategy 2025, Bystronic grew sales from the service business overproportionally. Increased demand on procurement markets and limited shipping capacities impacted the performance in the third quarter.

