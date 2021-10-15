checkAd

EQS-News Baloise Swiss Property Fund - listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange planned

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise Swiss Property Fund - listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange planned

15.10.2021 / 07:00

Basel, 15 October 2021. Baloise Asset Management AG is planning to list the Baloise Swiss Property Fund on the Swiss stock exchange. The listing application has been approved by the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The Baloise Swiss Property Fund is expected to start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 1 November 2021. Until 31 October 2021, only qualified investors are permitted to invest in the Baloise Swiss Property Fund. From 1 November 2021 onwards, the Baloise Swiss Property Fund will also be open to retail investors. After its listing, the Baloise Swiss Property Fund is expected to be included in the SXI Real Estate Broad and SXI Real Estate Funds Broad indices.


About the Baloise Swiss Property Fund

The primary investment objective of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund, which was launched in 2018, is to generate a steady level of current income through direct investment in Swiss core/core-plus real estate in good locations that offers a high level of stability in terms of earnings and value. The fund pursues a strategy of purchasing properties across Switzerland with the aim of holding these for a prolonged period and optimising their earnings potential. It strives for broad regional diversification and, in the medium to long term, sectoral diversification targeting at least 50 per cent residential use and no more than 50 per cent commercial use.

At present, the portfolio comprises 72 properties and has an estimated current market value of around CHF 811 million. The fund management company intends to continue adding to the Baloise Swiss Property Fund real estate portfolio, maintaining the emphasis on residential properties. The investment focus will remain on real estate in the towns and cities of the fast-growing economic regions and their catchment areas, which offer stable, long-term rental income. At the same time, the fund management company is further optimising the portfolio by realising local rental income potential with value-adding refurbishments and re-lettings.

