Wereldhave receives advanced recognition on ESG performance by leading rating agencies

Wereldhave announces today that it again received recently several awards for its ESG program – ‘A Better Tomorrow’:



• For the eighth consecutive year, Wereldhave received a 5-star rating from GRESB, the global ESG benchmark for real estate. This ranks Wereldhave number 2 within the space of listed European shopping center companies.



• Wereldhave also received its sixth Gold Award for best practice sustainability reporting from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).



• And MSCI ESG upgraded Wereldhave to an A rating from BBB for its sustainability performance.



