checkAd

Roche announces PathAI collaboration for artificial intelligence-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 07:00  |  11   |   |   

  • Artificial Intelligence technology shows promise in advancing pathology imaging, which can benefit cancer patients through more precise diagnosis leading to targeted treatment.
  • Collaboration with PathAI expands pathologist access to innovative AI-powered technology to support companion diagnostic and drug development programs.
  • Builds on Roche’s Digital Pathology Open Environment, expanding the company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing personalised healthcare through innovation

Basel, 15 October 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has entered an agreement with PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology. Under the development and distribution agreement, the companies will jointly develop an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. This workflow will allow PathAI image analysis algorithms to be accessed within NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche’s uPath enterprise software. This collaboration is now possible through Roche’s Digital Pathology Open Environment, which allows pathologists to securely access third-party AI-powered technology alongside Roche’s growing menu of AI-based image analysis tools.

This agreement with PathAI is among the first to expand digital tools through the Roche open environment, and is one of the first for PathAI to distribute its AI-powered solutions via a third party platform.

“Working together, Roche and PathAI will bring the latest leading technologies to pathologists through our digital pathology solution. Expanded access to a menu of high medical value digital diagnostic tools will further ensure that patients are accurately diagnosed and receive the most effective treatment available,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.

Roche will initially distribute PathAI-developed research-use-only (RUO) algorithms through NAVIFY Digital Pathology, spanning multiple cancer types. The combined innovation will expand support for healthcare companies’ companion diagnostic and drug development programs.

“This collaboration brings together all of the components required to deliver and commercialise a differentiated AI-based digital pathology medical device including assay, scanner, image management system and algorithm. We believe this partnership will unlock the potential for digital pathology in the companion diagnostics setting, offering a differentiated service to biopharma sponsors and ultimately new opportunities to improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Andy Beck, CEO of PathAI.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche announces PathAI collaboration for artificial intelligence-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care Artificial Intelligence technology shows promise in advancing pathology imaging, which can benefit cancer patients through more precise diagnosis leading to targeted treatment.Collaboration with PathAI expands pathologist access to innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Commences Phase I Drilling at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...