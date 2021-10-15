Roche announces PathAI collaboration for artificial intelligence-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care

Artificial Intelligence technology shows promise in advancing pathology imaging, which can benefit cancer patients through more precise diagnosis leading to targeted treatment.

Collaboration with PathAI expands pathologist access to innovative AI-powered technology to support companion diagnostic and drug development programs.

Builds on Roche’s Digital Pathology Open Environment, expanding the company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing personalised healthcare through innovation



Basel, 15 October 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has entered an agreement with PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology. Under the development and distribution agreement, the companies will jointly develop an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. This workflow will allow PathAI image analysis algorithms to be accessed within NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche’s uPath enterprise software. This collaboration is now possible through Roche’s Digital Pathology Open Environment, which allows pathologists to securely access third-party AI-powered technology alongside Roche’s growing menu of AI-based image analysis tools.

This agreement with PathAI is among the first to expand digital tools through the Roche open environment, and is one of the first for PathAI to distribute its AI-powered solutions via a third party platform.

“Working together, Roche and PathAI will bring the latest leading technologies to pathologists through our digital pathology solution. Expanded access to a menu of high medical value digital diagnostic tools will further ensure that patients are accurately diagnosed and receive the most effective treatment available,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.

Roche will initially distribute PathAI-developed research-use-only (RUO) algorithms through NAVIFY Digital Pathology, spanning multiple cancer types. The combined innovation will expand support for healthcare companies’ companion diagnostic and drug development programs.

“This collaboration brings together all of the components required to deliver and commercialise a differentiated AI-based digital pathology medical device including assay, scanner, image management system and algorithm. We believe this partnership will unlock the potential for digital pathology in the companion diagnostics setting, offering a differentiated service to biopharma sponsors and ultimately new opportunities to improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Andy Beck, CEO of PathAI.