Gurit Revenue Below Expectations; Cuts Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 15.10.2021, 07:00 | | 0 | 0 15.10.2021, 07:00 | (PLX AI) – Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 millionGurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a … (PLX AI) – Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 millionGurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a … (PLX AI) – Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.

Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%

Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 million

Gurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a decreasing demand and price of balsa

Sees uncertainty in regard to the implementation of subsidy schemes for new wind installations in the US and China and influenced by a continued strong increase of costs for raw materials, freight and transportation Gurit Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Gurit Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer