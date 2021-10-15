Gurit Revenue Below Expectations; Cuts Outlook
(PLX AI) – Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 millionGurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a …
(PLX AI) – Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 millionGurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a …
- (PLX AI) – Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%
- Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 million
- Gurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a decreasing demand and price of balsa
- Sees uncertainty in regard to the implementation of subsidy schemes for new wind installations in the US and China and influenced by a continued strong increase of costs for raw materials, freight and transportation
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare