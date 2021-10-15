Maersk Drilling awarded contract extension to drill world record well in Angola
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies E&P Angola has exercised an option for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager to drill the ultra-deepwater Ondjaba-1 exploration well in Angola’s Block 48.
- The contract extension has an estimated duration of 54 days, which means that Maersk Voyager is now contracted until February 2022
- The work on Ondjaba-1 commenced in October 2021, after which the rig is scheduled to move to Namibia to drill the Venus well
- One one-well option remains on the contract
