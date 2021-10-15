Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling awarded contract extension to drill world record well in Angola (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies E&P Angola has exercised an option for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager to drill the ultra-deepwater Ondjaba-1 exploration well in Angola’s Block 48. The contract extension has an estimated duration of 54 days, …



