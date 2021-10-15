Faraday Future Outlines Robust FF 91 Manufacturing Updates for its Hanford, California Plant, Successfully Completes First Major Milestone

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled upcoming milestones in its manufacturing process for the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV. FF shared the timeline with local Hanford officials as part of an FF executive factory review. With the progress made by the Hanford manufacturing and operations teams, along with the support of FF’s suppliers, FF remains on target to launch the FF 91 in July 2022.

FF Pre-production build area (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Hanford manufacturing facility has made important strides the past few months. Today we announced just how far we have come in a short time and announced the aggressive ramp-up to fully complete our production facility in the coming months,” said FF Vice President of Manufacturing, Matt Tall. “I am personally involved in the day-to-day operations and construction here at Hanford to ensure we finish all of our construction milestones to deliver the FF 91 to the market next summer as promised, on schedule and with superior quality.”

A link to more detail on FF’s Manufacturing updates from Matt Tall can be found here: https://ev.ff.com/3FQS3Go

The FF 91 production goals are modest, focusing on a smaller volume and specific clientele, ensuring a smooth roll out of the FF 91 and future vehicles.

Since going public in July, FF has kicked off construction at the Hanford plant and has completed the pilot line systems to support FF pre-production builds. The key production milestones at the Hanford plant include:

Milestone #1: Complete installation of pilot equipment in FF pre-production build area.

Milestone #2: Complete work to secure a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing the path for FF pre-production builds.

Milestone #3: Start foundation construction for all remaining production areas including body, propulsion, warehouse and vehicle assembly.

Milestone #4: Pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification vehicles.

Milestone #5: Start all major mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems to support equipment installation.

Milestone #6: Complete construction and equipment installation in final vehicle manufacturing areas.

Final Milestone: Start of Production (SOP) - summer 2022.

In addition to the manufacturing updates described above, FF also has achieved progress in the FF 91 program, including: