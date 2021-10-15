checkAd

Faraday Future Outlines Robust FF 91 Manufacturing Updates for its Hanford, California Plant, Successfully Completes First Major Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 07:13  |  26   |   |   

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled upcoming milestones in its manufacturing process for the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV. FF shared the timeline with local Hanford officials as part of an FF executive factory review. With the progress made by the Hanford manufacturing and operations teams, along with the support of FF’s suppliers, FF remains on target to launch the FF 91 in July 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006195/en/

FF Pre-production build area (Photo: Business Wire)

FF Pre-production build area (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Hanford manufacturing facility has made important strides the past few months. Today we announced just how far we have come in a short time and announced the aggressive ramp-up to fully complete our production facility in the coming months,” said FF Vice President of Manufacturing, Matt Tall. “I am personally involved in the day-to-day operations and construction here at Hanford to ensure we finish all of our construction milestones to deliver the FF 91 to the market next summer as promised, on schedule and with superior quality.”

A link to more detail on FF’s Manufacturing updates from Matt Tall can be found here: https://ev.ff.com/3FQS3Go

The FF 91 production goals are modest, focusing on a smaller volume and specific clientele, ensuring a smooth roll out of the FF 91 and future vehicles.

Since going public in July, FF has kicked off construction at the Hanford plant and has completed the pilot line systems to support FF pre-production builds. The key production milestones at the Hanford plant include:

  • Milestone #1: Complete installation of pilot equipment in FF pre-production build area.
  • Milestone #2: Complete work to secure a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing the path for FF pre-production builds.
  • Milestone #3: Start foundation construction for all remaining production areas including body, propulsion, warehouse and vehicle assembly.
  • Milestone #4: Pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification vehicles.
  • Milestone #5: Start all major mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems to support equipment installation.
  • Milestone #6: Complete construction and equipment installation in final vehicle manufacturing areas.
  • Final Milestone: Start of Production (SOP) - summer 2022.

In addition to the manufacturing updates described above, FF also has achieved progress in the FF 91 program, including:

Seite 1 von 4
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faraday Future Outlines Robust FF 91 Manufacturing Updates for its Hanford, California Plant, Successfully Completes First Major Milestone Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled upcoming milestones in its manufacturing process for the ultimate intelligent techluxury …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
The Very Good Food Company Launching Pilot Program in China
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Bragg’s ORYX Hub Live with Playtech Following Integration Deal
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:47 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21FARADAY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on Behalf of Faraday Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Faraday Future Further Preps and Validates Manufacturing Equipment for Hanford Plant Installation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business Initiatives as well as Positive Progress on FF 91 Production and Vehicle Delivery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten