Meltwater Total ARR at End of Q3 Rises to $431 Million

Autor: PLX AI
15.10.2021, 07:08  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Meltwater growth in key strategic areas of Premium Clients to $208 million ARR, up 34%.Social business grew in Q3 to $166 million ARR, up 53%Total ARR at the end of Q3 including acquisitions was $431 million, up 17%

