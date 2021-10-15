Meltwater Total ARR at End of Q3 Rises to $431 Million
(PLX AI) – Meltwater growth in key strategic areas of Premium Clients to $208 million ARR, up 34%.Social business grew in Q3 to $166 million ARR, up 53%Total ARR at the end of Q3 including acquisitions was $431 million, up 17%
