DIC Asset AG sells properties in Bochum for c. EUR 73 Million

DIC Asset AG sells properties in Bochum for c. EUR 73 Million

15.10.2021
Press release

DIC Asset AG sells properties in Bochum for c. EUR 73 Million

  • Further optimisation of the balance sheet portfolio by selling smaller assets
  • Realising the achieved appreciation
  • Bochumer Fenster, managed for a third party, among the assets sold
  • Total disposals for the 2021 financial year now at c. EUR 246 million

Frankfurt am Main, 15 October 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, announced the sales of three properties in Bochum in a total volume of c. EUR 73 million today. The assets sold include the property at Castroper Str. 270/280 and the Henry-Bessemer-Park complex (Bessemer Str. 85) from the proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio) of DIC, which were sold to BOWAG Grundbesitz, a Bochum-based company of the Bollmann Group, as well as the Bochumer Fenster property, which was sold on behalf of the "DIC Office Balance III" special fund to the Wohninvest Group based in Fellbach.

Dominik Sikler, Managing Director of Wohninvest, said: "Bochumer Fenster is a very attractive asset. We very much look forward to the further development at this exciting location."

The transactions bring the total notarised sales for both divisions of DIC - Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business - up to c. EUR 246 million. The company plans to have signed c. EUR 300 to 400 million worth of disposals by the end of the year.


About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 234 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 11.3 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

