DIC Asset AG sells properties in Bochum for c. EUR 73 Million

DIC Asset AG sells properties in Bochum for c. EUR 73 Million

Further optimisation of the balance sheet portfolio by selling smaller assets

Realising the achieved appreciation

Bochumer Fenster, managed for a third party, among the assets sold

Total disposals for the 2021 financial year now at c. EUR 246 million

Frankfurt am Main, 15 October 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, announced the sales of three properties in Bochum in a total volume of c. EUR 73 million today. The assets sold include the property at Castroper Str. 270/280 and the Henry-Bessemer-Park complex (Bessemer Str. 85) from the proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio) of DIC, which were sold to BOWAG Grundbesitz, a Bochum-based company of the Bollmann Group, as well as the Bochumer Fenster property, which was sold on behalf of the "DIC Office Balance III" special fund to the Wohninvest Group based in Fellbach.

Dominik Sikler, Managing Director of Wohninvest, said: "Bochumer Fenster is a very attractive asset. We very much look forward to the further development at this exciting location."

The transactions bring the total notarised sales for both divisions of DIC - Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business - up to c. EUR 246 million. The company plans to have signed c. EUR 300 to 400 million worth of disposals by the end of the year.



