Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC exceeds participation threshold of 10 % and now holds 10.01 % in Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBT)

Balzers, October 15th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC was positively surprised by several news from Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. In particular we were surprised by the much faster than planned closing of the financing and consequently the faster expansion of production capacities, the early market entry into the US and by the new solar roof tiles, which obviously caused a lot of talk at the Intersolar in Munich.

With the financing of the next expansion steps secured, we believe Meyer Burger Technology AG is no longer comparable to the time before the financing.

Therefore, the recent market behavior was no longer understandable for us. After a campaign by certain people against Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. in recent months, our communication is also a sign of confidence in the management team of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd.

Our last purchases took place on Monday, October 11th, 2021.

Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC is a segregated asset entity of Sentis Capital PCC but is not owned by it. The Board of Directors and the decision-making bodies of Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC are different from all other Sentis Cells and also different from Sentis Capital PCC itself. Mark Kerekes, a board member of Meyer Burger Technology AG, is not part of the board of directors nor is he part of the decision-making bodies of Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC.

