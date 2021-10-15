checkAd

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 14/10/2021

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         15/10/2021 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 14/10/2021

On 14/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code)
  21,597 45.66 AQEU
  21,748 45.67 CEUX
  1,170 45.71 TQEX
  57,408 45.63 XHEL
TOTAL 101,923 45.65  

*rounded to two decimals                

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 967,939 Sampo A shares representing 0.17 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment





