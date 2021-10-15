KLÉPIERRE CEMENTS CSR LEADERSHIP, MAINTAINING ITS #1 INDUSTRY RANK

In the results of the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, Klépierre has once again been recognized for the quality of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy. For the second year in a row, Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, has ranked top of the “Global Retail Listed”, “Retail Listed” and “Europe Listed” categories.

RECOGNITION OF THE GROUP’S COMMITMENT

The many indicators and results behind Klépierre holding on to its top spot include a 43% reduction in electricity consumption and an 82% decrease in the carbon footprint of Klépierre shopping malls over the last seven years, the sourcing of green energy across Europe, the installation of on-site renewable energy production facilities, 96% recovery of waste, dedicated spaces for local players in 98% of centers. Let alone vaccines dispensed in malls to some 500,000 visitors.

Created in 2009, GRESB is the global ESG benchmark for financial markets. The mission-driven organization performed an in-depth, 360-degree review of the participating companies’ commitment to CSR, assessing their dedication and steps taken at all levels, from strategy to concrete undertakings, method and results. Following on from numerous other awards (including recognition at the 2021 BREEAM Awards, in the CDP’s “A-List” and in the 2021 AAA ESG ranking from MSCI) for its CSR practices, this latest distinction from industry professionals points to Klépierre’s engagement and excellence in all these areas.

“We are very proud of these results, which reflect the commitment shown by all the Klépierre Group’s teams,” said Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Klépierre Executive Board. “Despite the crisis, we elected to pursue our CSR policy rather than scale it down. And that choice paid off, as the GRESB 2021 results illustrate. They confirm Klépierre’s leadership in CSR for the second year in a row and encourage us to press ahead with the array of measures we have implemented as part of our Act for Good approach.”

AN AMBITIOUS AND PRAGMATIC CSR POLICY

These results recognize a firmly-rooted operational approach that integrates environmental, societal and social issues. In 2018, Klépierre launched Act for Good, the Group's CSR policy based on 3 pillars, 13 commitments to 2022, ambitions to 2030 and hundreds of actions and initiatives, demonstrating the teams commitment in the shopping centers. This approach, which is anchored in all the countries where the Group operates, also adapts to local challenges so as to encourage each mall to get involved in its own way.