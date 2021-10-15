checkAd

Elanders AB Quarterly Report January – September 2021

January-September 2021

  • Net sales increased by MSEK 205 to MSEK 8,369 (8,164), which corresponded to organic growth of eight percent.
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 413 (342), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.9 (4.2) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 23.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 301 (203), which was an improvement of 48 percent.
  • The net result increased to MSEK 211 (136), corresponding to SEK 5.84 (3.78) per share.
  • Operating cash flow was MSEK 575 (1,090), of which acquisitions were MSEK -113 (0).

Third quarter 2021

  • Net sales increased to MSEK 2,865 (2,778), which corresponded to organic growth of three percent using unchanged exchange rates.
  • EBITA amounted to MSEK 126 (190), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.4 (6.8) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 1.
  • The result before tax amounted to MSEK 88 (147).
  • The net result was MSEK 57 (101), corresponding to SEK 1.54 (2.83) per share.
  • Operating cash flow was MSEK 208 (455), of which acquisitions were MSEK -67 (0).
  • The shortage of semiconductors created disturbances in production for several Group customers. It appears these disturbances will continue in the fourth quarter but to a lesser degree.
  • In July Elanders acquired all the shares in the German digital print company Schätzl Druck & Medien GmbH & Co. KG (“Schätzl”). Schätzl had net sales of around MEUR 15 in the last twelve month period. The purchase price for the shares was MEUR 8 on a debt-free basis.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 35 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 15 October 2021.

Attachment





