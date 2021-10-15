checkAd

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 14 Oct 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    28.0989 £    24.3538
Estimated MTD return      0.72 %      0.71 %
Estimated YTD return      8.34 %      6.96 %
Estimated ITD return    180.99 %    143.54 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    23.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -18.15 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,850.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -24.04 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

