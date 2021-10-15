Elanders Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus as Semiconductor Shortage Bites
(PLX AI) – Elanders Q3 sales SEK 2,865 million vs. estimate SEK 2,815 million.Q3 EBITA SEK 126 million vs. estimate SEK 171 millionQ3 EBITA margin 4.4%The semiconductor shortage led to major disturbances in our customers’ supply chains in the third …
- (PLX AI) – Elanders Q3 sales SEK 2,865 million vs. estimate SEK 2,815 million.
- Q3 EBITA SEK 126 million vs. estimate SEK 171 million
- Q3 EBITA margin 4.4%
- The semiconductor shortage led to major disturbances in our customers’ supply chains in the third quarter, which had a negative effect on our net sales, Elanders said
- It also created disturbances in our supply organization. On the positive side, our customers’ underlying demand continued to be strong: Elanders
