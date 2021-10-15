Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Elanders Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus as Semiconductor Shortage Bites (PLX AI) – Elanders Q3 sales SEK 2,865 million vs. estimate SEK 2,815 million.Q3 EBITA SEK 126 million vs. estimate SEK 171 millionQ3 EBITA margin 4.4%The semiconductor shortage led to major disturbances in our customers’ supply chains in the third …



