checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of …

Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Suzanne Wood
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non Executive Director
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b) Nature of the transaction The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$141.187

500

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500

$70,593.50

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-13; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Brian May
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non Executive Director
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b) Nature of the transaction The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£103.80

750

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

750

£77,850.00

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(0118 927 3800)

October 15, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668293/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR- ...

Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Precisis Concludes Funding Round of €20 Million For Its Bioelectric Brain Stimulation System
Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade ...
Blender Bites Initiates US Expansion Through Partnership With Retail Broker, Active Marketing Group ...
Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
TECO 2030 Signs Supply Frame Agreement with Chemgas Shipping
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrFerguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
08.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen