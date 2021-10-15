Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of …

Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument