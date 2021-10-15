checkAd

Pyrum Innovations AG: First delivery of bicycle tires in connection with the new cooperation with the bicycle tire manufacturer Schwalbe - Ralf Bohle GmbH

15.10.2021

Dillingen / Saar, 15 October 2021 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tires based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has received the first delivery of waste bicycle tires by Ralf Bohle GmbH in connection with the planned cooperation of both companies.

Ralf Bohle GmbH ("Bohle") is with its Schwalbe brand and a turnover of EUR 225 million (2020) Europe's market leader for bicycle tires and inner tubes. In September, Pyrum and Bohle had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the objective of which is the long-term operation, expansion and further development of a feedstock recycling system for end-of-life bicycle tires by means of pyrolysis. At the same time, the aim is to use the recovered carbon black (rCB) resulting from the recycling of end-of-life tires as an ecological secondary raw material in the production of new Schwalbe products.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are very pleased about the cooperation with Bohle. With its Schwalbe brand, the company fits perfectly with our 100% sustainable business model. Together with our partner, we want to contribute to make bicycles even more sustainable and thus support Bohle in its roadmap for a more sustainable and responsible production. "

The cooperation provides for Bohle to establish a collection network for end-of-life bicycle tires, thus collecting the waste tires and delivering them to Pyrum for further processing. Pyrum, in turn, with its pyrolysis plant in Dillingen, takes over the mechanical processing as well as the pyrolytic recycling of the waste tires and thus extracts new raw materials from the tires, including rCB. As soon as the use of rCB in Schwalbe products is technically feasible, Bohle in turn takes the pyrolysis product rCB from Pyrum to produce new bicycle tires and inner tubes. As part of an initial test of the collection network, the first delivery of used bicycle tires with a volume of 20 tons has now been made by Bohle to Pyrum.

