EXASOL AG Announces Changes to its Leadership Structure
15.10.2021

Chief Commercial Officer Donald Kaye joins to lead Go-To-Market functions

Global functions and leadership streamlined to optimize effectiveness and agility

Nuremberg, Germany - 15 October 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced changes to the leadership structure of the organization. With the arrival of Donald Kaye, who joins as Chief Commercial Officer, the extended executive leadership team has been completed. In his role as CCO, Donald Kaye will assume the overall responsibility for managing and integrating all go-to-market functions, in particular sales, customer support, customer success management, and all marketing-related disciplines.

CEO Aaron Auld will continue to focus on actively shaping Exasol's corporate strategy and business model, as well as being responsible for Corporate Communications and the management of key business relationships. CTO Mathias Golombek will take over global Product Management in addition to leading the Research and Development (R&D) efforts. CFO & COO Jan-Dirk Henrich will continue to lead the Finance, IR, Legal, and HR functions and will additionally assume responsibility for internal IT operations.

The reorganization of responsibilities in the extended executive leadership team is accompanied by a streamlining of the go-to-market organization, which includes a relocation of global functions from the U.S. to Europe to ensure better integration with product development, R&D, and internal functions. This will also result in the departure of three members of the current leadership team. The commercial organization in the US, including local sales, customer service and field marketing, remains in place to support the continued growth in the U.S. market, a strategic region for Exasol.