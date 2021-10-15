ACCENTROs 'Riehmers Hofgarten' Project Meets with High Interest

- 50 percent of apartments already marketed



Berlin, 15 October 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has notarised sale-and-purchase agreements or reservations already in place for about 50 percent of the condominiums available for sale at the Riehmers Hofgarten architectural landmark building.

"Unit sales at Riehmers Hofgarten are making swift progress. Kreuzberg's renown in the international cultural scene and the special charm of this unique residential complex have attracted many prospects, especially local ones, and even incumbent tenants are strongly interested in buying their homes," elaborated Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "We successfully brought this unique estate back to life. In addition to owner-occupiers who will surely find their dream homes here, the residential and commercial units are also excellent buy-to-let investment opportunities."

The various period apartments and commercial units as well as the exclusive new-build penthouses of the complex have footprints of up to 300 square metres and anywhere between two and nine bedrooms. All refurbished apartments, many of which are reached by lift, come with tall ceilings and well-appointed bathrooms. The penthouse apartments feature extra roof terraces with a view across the skyline of Berlin. Marketing of the attic apartments is to start early next year.

In close consultation with the office for historic monuments - aside from many of the apartments - staircases and entrance areas are being renovated with a lavish attention to detail. Some of the original frescoes were uncovered, for instance. The outside facilities, including the playground, are also being overhauled and expanded. Among other things, bicycle and pram parking spaces will be provided in addition to the existing underground car parking spaces.