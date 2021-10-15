checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Preliminary Results from Velkerri 76 S2-1 Well – Very Encouraging

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon” or the “Company”)

Preliminary Results from Velkerri 76 S2-1 Well Very Encouraging

15 October 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that drilling of the Velkerri 76 S2-1 vertical appraisal well (“Velkerri 76”) has been completed, with the well drilled to a vertical total depth (“TD”) of 2,129 metres in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.

Preliminary evaluation of the Velkerri-76 well is very encouraging and confirms:

  • The presence of four prospective intervals within the Amungee Member (formerly known as the Middle Velkerri), the A, AB, B and C shales, as established in the Amungee NW-1 / 1H, Beetaloo W-1 and Kalala S-1 wells.
  • The continuation of the regionally pervasive Amungee Member within the Velkerri Formation towards the eastern flank of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin approximately 78 kilometres from the Amungee NW-1H and 73 kilometres from the Beetaloo W-1 wells.
  • The Amungee Member is likely within the wet gas maturity window as evidenced by mud gas data during drilling.

93 metres of continuous conventional core was acquired in the Velkerri B and AB shales and extensive wireline logging data was collected to enable detailed formation evaluation of the prospective zones within the Amungee Member. The diagnostic fracture injection test (DFIT) is to be carried out shortly and will provide further understanding for future appraisal of the Velkerri wet gas play.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:
“The preliminary drilling results at Velkerri 76, together with the revised normalised gas flow rate equivalent to 5 MMscf/d at Amungee NW-1H announced in September 2021, is really exciting news for Falcon shareholders as attention shifts to future activity in the Beetaloo.

Falcon is in a prime position within the Beetaloo Sub-Basin with significant areal exposure to the Velkerri shales across a range of maturity windows, as established by the results from the 5 wells drilled in the work programme to date.

This further development at Velkerri 76 emphasises the ever growing significance of the Velkerri play.

This is another very encouraging development for the nationally-important Beetaloo Sub-Basin and, with results to come from flow testing of two horizontal wells at the neighbouring Santos-operated blocks, which are also targeting the Velkerri play, we see now as a key period in the step towards commercialisation of the Beetaloo.”

