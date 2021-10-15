checkAd

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 08:00  |  13   |   |   

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 902 shares during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
7 October 2021 114 34.99 35.00 34.90 3 989
8 October 2021 386 34.90 35.00 34.80 13 471
11 October 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
12 October 2021 900 36.24 36.68 35.64 32 616
13 October 2021 1 502 36.86 37.00 36.60 55 364
Total 2 902 - - - 105 440


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
7 October 2021 500 35.09 35.24 34.90 17 545
8 October 2021 200 35.10 35.10 35.10 7 020
11 October 2021 3 600 35.84 36.16 35.00 129 024
12 October 2021 7 200 36.55 37.04 36.00 263 160
13 October 2021 2 300 37.09 37.22 36.80 85 307
Total 13 800 - - - 502 056

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 90 371 shares. On 13 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 239 731 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).


 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement Period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021 In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Commences Phase I Drilling at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...