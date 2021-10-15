Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 902 shares during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021:
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 October 2021
|114
|34.99
|35.00
|34.90
|3 989
|8 October 2021
|386
|34.90
|35.00
|34.80
|13 471
|11 October 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 October 2021
|900
|36.24
|36.68
|35.64
|32 616
|13 October 2021
|1 502
|36.86
|37.00
|36.60
|55 364
|Total
|2 902
|-
|-
|-
|105 440
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 October 2021
|500
|35.09
|35.24
|34.90
|17 545
|8 October 2021
|200
|35.10
|35.10
|35.10
|7 020
|11 October 2021
|3 600
|35.84
|36.16
|35.00
|129 024
|12 October 2021
|7 200
|36.55
|37.04
|36.00
|263 160
|13 October 2021
|2 300
|37.09
|37.22
|36.80
|85 307
|Total
|13 800
|-
|-
|-
|502 056
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 90 371 shares. On 13 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 239 731 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).
