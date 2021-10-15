Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 902 shares during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021: