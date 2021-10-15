Solar Raises Full-Year Guidance After Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations
(PLX AI) – Solar new guidance for the full-year revenue of DKK 12.3 billion, up from DKK 12.1 billion previously.New EBITDA outlook DKK 900 million vs DKK 825 million previouslyAdjusted organic growth 8%Says Q3 showed stronger than expected growth …
- (PLX AI) – Solar new guidance for the full-year revenue of DKK 12.3 billion, up from DKK 12.1 billion previously.
- New EBITDA outlook DKK 900 million vs DKK 825 million previously
- Adjusted organic growth 8%
- Says Q3 showed stronger than expected growth rates in all markets
