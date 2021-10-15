checkAd

Savosolar Plc's business review for January–September 2021

Savosolar Plc
Business review                 15 October 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)


Savosolar Plc’s business review for January–September 2021

Key figures in July–September 2021

  • Savosolar’s revenue in July–September amounted to EUR 0.5 million (July–September 2020: EUR 1.7 million).
  • Operating result (EBIT) in July–September amounted to EUR -1.0 million (EUR -0.8 million).
  • Net result for July–September totalled EUR -1.2 million (EUR -1.0 million).

Key figures in January–September 2021

  • Savosolar’s revenue in January–September amounted to EUR 2.2 million (January–September 2020: EUR 3.7 million).
  • Operating result (EBIT) in January–September amounted to EUR -3.2 million (EUR -2.6 million).
  • Net result for the period totalled EUR -3.5 million (EUR -3.5 million).


Savosolar’s CEO Jari Varjotie:

“The revenue growth fell short of expectations both in the third quarter and for the entire reporting period. This was partly due to the postponement of investment decisions during the Covid pandemic, in addition to which many European operators have chosen to wait for the country-specific guidelines of the clean energy programmes under the EU Green Deal before their investment decisions. We believe that the Green Deal programmes, together with the growing demands to fight climate change, speed up the investment decisions of both companies and public operators. 

Our revenue for the third quarter amounted to EUR 0.5 million which is less than the year before. In January–September, our revenue was EUR 2.2 million and operating result EUR -3.2 million.

Our most significant delivery of the year to date was the handover of the largest solar heating plant in France to Kyotherm Solar in June, the inauguration of which was celebrated in September. The completion and handover of solar thermal systems to Creutzwald, France, as well as to Narbonne and Pons, will take place during the last quarter. In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, deliveries have been slowed down by the prolonged delivery times of certain components.

The solar thermal system for AbSOLAR SAS’s pilot project in the city of Cadaujac in France is in the commissioning stage. Savosolar also has an exclusivity agreement for designing and delivering AbSOLAR’s second solar thermal plant. The implementation of this project, worth around EUR 2.5 million, is pending the customer’s investment decision. 

