Gurit Shares Seen Down Significantly After Guidance Cut
(PLX AI) – Gurit shares are expected to fall significantly today after the company cut its guidance in the wake of weak sales, analysts said.Gurit 9-month revenue of CHF 361 million missed consensus of CHF 376 millionGuidance for the year was cut to …
- (PLX AI) – Gurit shares are expected to fall significantly today after the company cut its guidance in the wake of weak sales, analysts said.
- Gurit 9-month revenue of CHF 361 million missed consensus of CHF 376 million
- Guidance for the year was cut to revenue of CHF460 million from CHF 500 million
- Consensus was also CHF 500 million
- EBIT margin guidance was cut to 5%, or 6-8% excluding costs, while consensus was 8-9%
- The new guidance implies 20% downside risk to consensus
