Gurit Shares Seen Down Significantly After Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – Gurit shares are expected to fall significantly today after the company cut its guidance in the wake of weak sales, analysts said.

Gurit 9-month revenue of CHF 361 million missed consensus of CHF 376 million

Guidance for the year was cut to revenue of CHF460 million from CHF 500 million

Consensus was also CHF 500 million

EBIT margin guidance was cut to 5%, or 6-8% excluding costs, while consensus was 8-9%

The new guidance implies 20% downside risk to consensus



