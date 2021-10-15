checkAd

Gurit Shares Seen Down Significantly After Guidance Cut

Autor: PLX AI
15.10.2021, 08:30  |  12   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Gurit shares are expected to fall significantly today after the company cut its guidance in the wake of weak sales, analysts said.
  • Gurit 9-month revenue of CHF 361 million missed consensus of CHF 376 million
  • Guidance for the year was cut to revenue of CHF460 million from CHF 500 million
  • Consensus was also CHF 500 million
  • EBIT margin guidance was cut to 5%, or 6-8% excluding costs, while consensus was 8-9%
  • The new guidance implies 20% downside risk to consensus
