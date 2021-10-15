MultiChoice makes the FORTUNE Change the World list

Now in its seventh year, the Fortune Change the World list is compiled by Fortune Magazine. It spotlights companies around the world that make a meaningful social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations.

Johannesburg, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiChoice has been included in the 2021 Fortune Change the World list as one of 100 companies world-wide that have made a positive social or environmental impact.

“MultiChoice is a leading video entertainment business in Africa and has been operating successfully across the continent for more 30 years. We have long been committed to make a significant and lasting impact in the communities in which we operate, so we can empower them to grow. Being listed by Fortune is confirmation that we are living our purpose to Enrich Lives. We hope this recognition will shine a light on some of these important initiatives,” says Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO.

In compiling the list, Fortune focussed on discovering companies that have recently made an impact. This year’s list includes 28 companies from the United States and Canada; 10 from Asia and the Middle East; 8 from Europe; and 3 each from Africa and Latin America.

The following key factors are considered when choosing companies for the list;

Measurable social impact: The reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact.

The reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact. Business results: The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company.

The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Degree of innovation: How innovative the company’s effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it.

How innovative the company’s effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it. Corporate integration: How integral the initiative is to a company's overall strategy, and how well that strategy is communicated through the ranks and elsewhere.

The initial assessment of nominees is conducted in partnership with Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organisations seeking business solutions to social challenges. A team of journalists from Fortune then investigates each of the nominees independently. The final list is selected and ranked by the editors of Fortune.