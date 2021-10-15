checkAd

TotalEnergies SE Main Indicators

15.10.2021, 09:02   

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

€/$

1.18

1.21

1.20

1.19

1.17

Brent ($/b)

73.5

69.0

61.1

44.2

42.9

Average liquids price* ($/b)

67.1

62.9

56.4

41.0

39.9

Average gas price* (1) ($/Mbtu)

6.33

4.43

4.06

3.31

2.52

Average LNG price** (1) ($/Mbtu)

9.10

6.59

6.08

4.90

3.57

Variable Cost Margin,
European refining*** ($/t)

20.5

10.2

5.3

4.6

-2.7

* Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
** Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
(1) Does not take into account gas and LNG trading activities, which results are expected to be significantly higher compared to the second quarter 2021.
*** This indicator represents the average margin on variable costs realized by TotalEnergies’ European refining business (equal to the difference between the sales of refined products realized by TotalEnergies’ European refining and the crude purchases as well as associated variable costs, divided by refinery throughput in tons) - 3Q21 data restated in 2Q21 environment for energy costs.

____

Disclaimer
 Data is based on TotalEnergies’ reporting and is not audited.
To the extent permitted by law, TotalEnergies SE disclaims all liability from the use of the main indicators.

Wertpapier


TotalEnergies SE Main Indicators Regulatory News: TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE): 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 €/$ 1.18 1.21 1.20 1.19 1.17 Brent ($/b) 73.5 69.0 61.1 44.2 42.9 Average liquids price* ($/b) 67.1 62.9 56.4 41.0 39.9 Average gas price* (1) ($/Mbtu) 6.33 …

