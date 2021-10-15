Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts with Three Physician Practices in Puerto Rico, Adding over 3,600 New Patients

“Puerto Rico is a rapidly growing geography for Reliq thanks to our partnership with digiiMed,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to be adding these three new physician practices on the island to our platform. Chronic disease is a major concern for the healthcare system in Puerto Rico as over 50% of the population over age 50 have hypertension, over 30% have diabetes and over 42% have high cholesterol, all of which are risk factors for the development of other serious chronic diseases including congestive heart failure, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. Patients living with chronic conditions also report higher levels of depression and anxiety than the general population. Using our iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules, clinicians can comprehensively address their patients’ physical and mental health needs. We expect to onboard over 3,600 patients with these clients at an average revenue of $40 USD per patient per month for Reliq. Onboarding will begin this month and is expected to be completed in early 2022.”

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“ Reliq ” or the “ Company ”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that through its collaboration with digiiMed it has signed contracts with three new primary care physician practices in Puerto Rico to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.

About digiiMED

digiiMED is a digital medicine services company devoted to connecting patients with healthcare providers anytime, anywhere. digiiMED works with clinical providers and patients throughout Puerto Rico and Latin America. Learn more at http://www.digiimed.com.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.