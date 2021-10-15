checkAd

Enento Group’s financial information 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 09:00   

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST

Enento Group’s financial information 2022

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022. The Annual Review and Financial Review 2021 will be published at the latest in week 10 at https://enento.com/investors/

Enento Group’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, 28 March 2022. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.

Enento Group’s financial reporting in 2022

  • Financial Statements Release for 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022
  • Interim Report for January – March 2022 on Thursday, 28 April 2022
  • Half Year Financial Report for January – June 2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022
  • Interim Report for January – September 2022 on Friday, 28 October 2022

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish, and they are also available at https://enento.com/investors/ after the publication.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:
Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578
Pia Katila, Investor Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.





Enento Group’s financial information 2022 ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST Enento Group’s financial information 2022 Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022. The Annual Review and …

