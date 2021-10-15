Preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2021

In total, during January - September, the company served 123.6 thousand customers - 180% more than in the same period last year and 48% less than the corresponding time in 2019. Cumulative January - September turnover reached EUR 75.05 million and was 148% more and 46% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019.

"We have completed the third quarter as planned – group-wide serving more than 20 thousand people and generating more than EUR 15 million revenues every month. The growing volumes of groups’ operations and the generated revenues allow us to settle with our financial partners before the agreed terms. At the end of July, we have redeemed part of the issued convertible bonds worth EUR 2.5 million. In September, we have repaid the bank EUR 3.04 million worth long-term loan also without waiting for the terms stipulated in the agreement. The third quarter is usually characterized as the most active period of the year when we generate the largest numbers of travelers served, it is gratifying to monitor that this year is no exception either. In terms of the number of travelers served, the third quarter doubled the second quarter results. In September, holiday destinations portfolio was supplemented by traditional autumn destinations such as Italy, Portugal, Madeira, Egypt - the supply of holiday destinations available became close to the pre-pandemic period, and it reflects in the results. In terms of served travelers, September 2021 differs from the same month of very successful 2019 only by 33 percent. We also monitor that September is the month when more and more people begin planning and booking their next year’s summer vacations”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

In September, AB “Novaturas” repaid “Luminor Bank” AS a long-term loan worth 3.04 million and at the same time agreed with the bank to convert repaid EUR 3.04 million long-term loan into a credit line that the company can use at any time if needed. Credit line is a common cash flow management tool in tourism business that allows to balance potential cash flow fluctuations due to the specifics of tourism business and seasonality.

The company has also introduced the market with additional travel protection service "Self-isolation pause". This service allows the travelers to change the date, direction, or hotel of a purchased trip if, in case of a close contact with coronavirus infected person, the travelers have the obligation to isolate themselves.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance

Giedrius Ribakovas

giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,

+370 616 79601