Subsea 7 confirms contract offshore Turkey

Luxembourg15 October 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today confirmed the award of a major1 contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. The award was announced in redacted form on 29 September 2021 and the contract was recorded in the backlog of Subsea and Conventional in the third quarter.

The contract is awarded to Subsea 7 and Schlumberger, as part of a consortium. The integrated project scope of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract will cover the subsurface solutions to onshore production, including completions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and an early production facility (EPF).

The scope of work to be executed by Subsea 7 comprises the EPCI of the subsea pipelines and associated equipment to connect the subsea wells in approximately 2000 metres water depth to the EPF. The project includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, 170 kilometres of gas export pipeline and monoethylene glycol injection pipeline to the EPF.

Project management and engineering has already commenced and will be managed from the       Subsea 7 office in Istanbul, Turkey.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO Subsea Integration Alliance said: “This combined offering provides our customer with a truly integrated solution for field development. A strong, collaborative early engagement process led by Turkish Petroleum has enabled an industry-leading timeline from discovery to first gas for a project of this scale and complexity.”

John Evans, Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer, said: “Subsea 7 has a long track record of providing optimised solutions for deepwater developments and we are pleased to be working, through Subsea Integration Alliance, on this important project. Subsea 7 looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Turkish Petroleum and to making a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry.”

(1)   Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where Subsea 7’s share of revenue is over USD 750 million.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

