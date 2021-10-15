Subsea 7 Gets Contract Worth Over USD 750 Million in Turkey Autor: PLX AI | 15.10.2021, 09:56 | | 15 0 | 0 15.10.2021, 09:56 | (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 confirmed the award of a major contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. The award was announced in redacted form on 29 September 2021 and the contract was recorded in the … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 confirmed the award of a major contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. The award was announced in redacted form on 29 September 2021 and the contract was recorded in the … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 confirmed the award of a major contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea.

The award was announced in redacted form on 29 September 2021 and the contract was recorded in the backlog of Subsea and Conventional in the third quarter

Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where Subsea 7's share of revenue is over USD 750 million



