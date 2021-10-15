Subsea 7 Gets Contract Worth Over USD 750 Million in Turkey
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 confirmed the award of a major contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea.
- The award was announced in redacted form on 29 September 2021 and the contract was recorded in the backlog of Subsea and Conventional in the third quarter
- Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where Subsea 7’s share of revenue is over USD 750 million
