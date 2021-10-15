checkAd

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: WOOHOO! ABOUT YOU celebrates 10 million customers in the DACH region with an innovative celebration-campaign

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: WOOHOO! ABOUT YOU celebrates 10 million customers in the DACH region with an innovative celebration-campaign

WOOHOO! ABOUT YOU celebrates 10 million customers in the DACH region with an innovative celebration-campaign

In March 2021, ABOUT YOU broke the 10 million customer mark in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and is now celebrating this with a special campaign concept: Back in August, the fashion online shop called for creative and self-produced videos of their customers to be uploaded in which they showed why they love ABOUT YOU. From all video submissions, five winners were selected to produce their video as the campaign's marketing assets. The resulting TV commercial will be launched on 15 October 2021.

Hamburg, 15 October 2021 - With 10 million customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, ABOUT YOU celebrated another milestone. The fashion tech company dedicates a celebration campaign to this milestone and places their customers at the centre of the campaign with an innovative concept: Customers shared their ABOUT YOU WOOHOO moment in short videos. From more than 30,000 videos submitted, ABOUT YOU selected the five most original and creative ones. Its creators not only received EUR 15,000 but also became part of the large-scale DACH TV campaign.

"The fact that 10 million customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland already trust us is definitely something worth celebrating and the perfect moment to implement a special campaign. For us, it was clear and important from the very beginning that our customers would be at the centre and able to speak for themselves," explains Femke Bohling, Director of Brand and Advertising at ABOUT YOU.

The creative campaign concept pays off in a special way for ABOUT YOU's brand image in the DACH region. In the self-produced videos, customers authentically shared their experiences and showed their personal ABOUT YOU WOOHOO shopping experience. The two-phase campaign pursues both a native and an activating approach: First, the approach aimed at all customers and strengthened the existing customer relationship - all participants received a voucher for 50% off their entire purchase on aboutyou.de. In the second-phase, the campaign focuses on generating new customers with the TV commercial.

